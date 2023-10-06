Following a successful application to Cardiff University Centre of Creative Economy by Monmouthshire County Council, Ann Sumner and Beth McIntyre have been appointed as Freelance Project Arts Producers.
Beth McIntyre, who comes from Monmouth and Ann Sumner have worked together for many years, having first met as colleagues at the National Museum of Wales; Ann as a former Head of Fine Art and Beth as Senior Curator (Fine Art - Prints and Drawings).
Together, they have extensive experience researching and scoping projects, leading consultations, organising networking events and working with artists.
Now the pair will be leading an exciting project to map the visual arts in Monmouthshire and scope out the opportunity for a Creative Cluster in the region.
With this initiative, the project team are keen to hear from as many people as possible who are involved in the visual arts in Monmouthshire or people who would like to contribute to shaping a future cultural policy, including venues, galleries, sculpture parks or studios.
Across the next three months (October – December), creative residents of Monmouthshire have an opportunity to respond to a short survey, which can be found here.
Additionally, there will be an opportunity to also network with SumnerMcIntyre at a series of networking events across Monmouthshire.
The first networking event will be held on Friday, October 20, at Wye Valley Sculpture Park, 2pm-4pm. Further details can be found here.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “This is such an exciting time for arts in Monmouthshire, I look forward to hearing everyone's creative ideas and input. It will be great to see the development of a clear vision and collective goal for the future. I can’t wait to learn and see the opportunities that will come from this project and the success it will bring in developing a creative economy in Monmouthshire.”