Air Ambulance lands in Bailey Park
By Jon Davies
[email protected]
Thursday 26th May 2022 11:36 am
Share
(Pic from Jon Davies )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Visitors to Bailey Park witnessed the rare sight of a Welsh Air Ambulance parked on the grounds this morning (Thursday May 26).
The aircraft landed in the park shortly after 9.30am, with pilots confirming they had flew from Cardiff after receiving a call to remain on standby for a local woman who had suffered a stroke in a property near Bailey Park.
(Pic from Jon Davies )
Paramedics tended to the woman and confirmed that she has now been sent to hospital, with the air ambulance not needed on this occasion.
Our reporter Jon Davies caught the air ambulance taking off from the park shortly after 10am.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |