Air Ambulance lands in Bailey Park

Visitors to Bailey Park witnessed the rare sight of a Welsh Air Ambulance parked on the grounds this morning (Thursday May 26).

The aircraft landed in the park shortly after 9.30am, with pilots confirming they had flew from Cardiff after receiving a call to remain on standby for a local woman who had suffered a stroke in a property near Bailey Park.

( Pic from Jon Davies )

Paramedics tended to the woman and confirmed that she has now been sent to hospital, with the air ambulance not needed on this occasion.