Age Cymru launches its Spread the Warmth campaign to support older people through the winter months
Subscribe newsletter
Age Cymru is launching its Spread the Warmth campaign today to provide some much-needed support and information for older people during the months ahead.
Much of the support is contained in its free guide Winter Wrapped Up that advises older people on how to prepare their home, maintain their health and well-being, and claim all their benefits and entitlements.
The guide strongly advises that heating systems are checked annually by a Gas Safe registered engineer and serviced according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
While its focus on health and well-being urges people to keep active throughout the winter months. It also highlights the importance of having a seasonal flu vaccine, more commonly known as the flu jab, as well as a Covid 19 booster vaccine.
Equally important, the guide encourages people to stay connected to their family, friends, and neighbours to help prevent loneliness and isolation.
With the cost-of-living crisis hitting hard it’s more important than ever that older people claim all their benefits and entitlements. It is estimated that £175 million goes unclaimed in Wales each year – support that could go a long way to help lift older people out of poverty.
Therefore, the guide outlines some of the benefits and entitlements that are available to some older people including the Winter Fuel Payment, Cold Weather Payment, Warm Home Discount Scheme, and the Welsh Government’s Warm Homes Nest Scheme.
Age Cymru’s Health Initiatives Officer, Angharad Phillips says: “Of course, we’ll all find this winter particularly challenging, so let’s help each other out where we can. The offer of collecting some essentials when you do your own food or online shop can go a long way towards brightening someone’s day.
“Throughout the coming months we will be rolling out our Spread the Warmth campaign across Wales. We’ll be sharing some simple but effective tips on how you can keep yourself warm, safe, and well this winter.”
For more information about our Spread the Warmth campaign call 029 2043 1555, email [email protected], or visit www.agecymru.org.uk/spreadthewarmth
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |