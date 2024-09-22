This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cool with moderate rain. The morning temperature will be around 15°C.
In the afternoon, the rain will continue, and the maximum temperature will reach 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly warmer with light rain showers and a morning temperature of 17°C.
By the afternoon, the showers will persist, and the temperature will slightly increase to 18°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a bit warmer compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 18°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of rainy conditions.
Temperatures will fluctuate, starting from a cooler 14°C and reaching up to 19°C.
Expect light rain and cloudy skies to dominate, with occasional sunny spells.
This article was automatically generated