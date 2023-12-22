Last weekend saw a bustling Abergavenny, as locals enjoyed picking up a few more bits and pieces in the run up to Christmas.
Stallholders lined Nevill Street for the Christmas market; with many people discovering the fantastic products from local artisans and businesses.
A spokesperson said on behalf of Nevill Street businesses: “It was great to see the streets of Abergavenny town centre bustling as we held our second outdoors Christmas Market. There was a wonderful atmosphere with artist, crafters, makers, producers, choirs and the Borough Band creating festive cheer.
"We were pleased to support community causes Andy’s Mans Club, Abergavenny Community Enterprise and the Cycling Without Age project on the day.
"Big shout out to our volunteers on the day who helped us make the event possible. We hope visitors and the local community had a lovely time!”