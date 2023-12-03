This announcement comes eight months after the closure of Abergavenny's HSBC branch, in April 2023.
It has been revealed that the reason behind the closure is the steady decline of customers using the local branch as their only source of banking.
According to statistics released on Barclays website, 88% of people who use the Abergavenny branch have also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2022. Meanwhile, only 31 customers use this branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.
Barclays stated: "Lots of people are choosing to bank differently these days, which means not as many are using branches. Because of this, we’re changing the ways we support people in your area.
"The decision to close a branch is never easy and we appreciate it might not be welcome news, but we’ll make sure you still have access to our banking services.
"We’ll be here in person until this branch closes, to answer any questions you have and help you with the move from using this branch to alternative ways to bank."
Barclays went on to say that they will be working with the local community to understand the impact of closing this branch.
Locals who have any concerns, want to talk to a member of staff from Barclays about the impending closure or like some help with what to do once it’s closed, are advised to get in touch.
Customers can call on 03457 3453452 or email Alan March, Deputy Customer Care Director for Wales & West at [email protected]