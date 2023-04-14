During the week of it’s first anniversary, the original facilitators of Abergavenny’s Andy’s Man Club reflected on the support it has provided them and how much the club has grown.
Mike Smith set up the club in Abergavenny alongside his son, James and facilitator Daniel Davies after deciding it was essential there was a place for men to talk in Monmouthshire.
Mike said: “Beginning the club in Abergavenny and being able to be facilitators has helped me massively.
“We were looking into ways of bringing mens mental health support to Monmouthshire and then we came across Andy’s Man Club.
“My son, James, was diagnosed with testicular cancer two years ago and then I was diagnosed with prostate cancer a week after we opened our doors of the club.
“It’s been so therapeutic for us both and you get the opportunity to talk to all different types of people and you realise you aren’t alone.
“We sat there on the first Monday and 10 minutes had gone by and we hadn’t seen a single person.
“We did start to worry but then we had nine men turn up which was amazing.
“Personally if we open the door and we get one person coming in then its a success but we have had 106 men walk through- it incredible really.”
Andy’s Man Club began in Halifax, Yorkshire seven years ago by Luke Ambler and Elaine Roberts, the brother in law and mother of Andy Roberts who took his own life at age 23 without warning.
The family realised something needed to change and a space needed to be created for men to openly talk about their thoughts and feelings.
Today there are 120 clubs in the UK working to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and encouraging men to have conversations about how they feel.
Daniel Davies decided to join Mike and James in opening the Abergavenny club after suffering from depression in the past and feeling there wasn’t anywhere for him to talk.
He said: “I have suffered with mental health problems in the past and I also had a colleague that took his own life and you end up thinking ‘oh my god, could I have done something differently to prevent that or could we have spoken about it.”
“Every week I go along and I don’t realise theres anything on my mind that I could speak about but I always leave feeling better than I did walking in.”
Sean Brill became a facilitator at the club after attending the meeting for four weeks and deciding he wanted to get involved.
“I went along just to see what it was all about and I ended up finding it so beneficial.” He said.
“Having suffered with my mental health in the last couple of years, it was such a good thing to do.
“As blokes, we don’t talk enough and it is so important that we talk about any issues we are facing.
“The best thing I witness at each meeting is when we break in the middle of the session and all of the guys go outside, have a catch up and share their experiences based on what we have just discussed.
“As facilitators, we always joining as well because everyone needs to talk.
“If I feel like I have something I want to get off of my chest then I’ll talk about it!”
Each club across the UK hold their sessions on a Monday between 7pm and 9pm except for bank holidays.
Sessions are free, confidential and judgment free. Talking isn’t compulsory. You can just go along, enjoy a brew and a biscuit and support other men as they discuss their thoughts, feelings and experiences.