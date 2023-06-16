Co-Chair of the Judges Susie Barrie MW said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the quality of the whole range of wines that we tasted this year. We consistently see great sparkling wines and they only get better. What is great to see though is the evolution of the other categories, especially amongst the still wines, and the quality we are seeing really shows such enormous potential for the future. We also had more wines entering the innovation category this year which is fantastic. What’s also terrific is that the wins come not only from the largest producers but also some of the smallest, and from long established wineries to newcomers. Huge congratulations to all the medal winners!”