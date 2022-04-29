Abergavenny thrilled by return of popular circus

The people of Abergavenny were treated to a wonderful few days of entertainment last week as the popular Jay Miller’s Circus returned to Abergavenny.

A family-run circus which first opened in 1987, run by Jon Miller alongside his wife and children, the circus first came to Bailey Park in Abergavenny in 1989 and has returned several times since with their shows.

This year’s performance was the group’s first show in Abergavenny for six years with many local people expressing their delight at the circus’ return on social media.

The circus group performed a number of sell-out shows from Wednesday April 20 to Sunday April 24. Jay Miller’s Circus contains a wide variety of professional acts who have entertained audiences in a variety of countries across the world including France, Turkey, Cuba and Brazil.

Familiar Jay Miller’s acts including clown Peppi and wife Zsofia were back to entertain and amaze with their exciting and daring aerial acts, with the multi-talented and much-loved Duo Molnar returning with a new routine Cyr Wheel mix aerial hoop.

This year’s show also saw a number of new acts. Running this year’s shows was new ringmaster Razz, who previously lived and worked in France as a character performer in Disneyland Paris.

Circus Director Jon’s own children also performed as acts with daughter Paige performing a variety of different acts including her stunning Aerial Bubble act, whilst son JJ performed his Bouncing Ball juggling act.

The circus is currently raising money in aid of Cancer Research UK, having previously raised over £27,000 for the charity in 2019.

The audiences inside the 1,000-seater Circus Top tent were treated to a number of breath-taking family shows that enthralled and amazed those watching.

One family who were lucky enough to win free tickets as part of this year’s Abergavenny Chronicle competition were blown away by the skill of all the performers, saying: “The show was epic! We all loved it, especially the children.

“The acrobatic strength on display was particularly impressive and the motor biking gymnast who did the monkey bars with his feet drew the loudest gasps from the crowd. We really enjoyed the experience; it was a highly professional show and the artists were very skilled.”

After performing their final show on Sunday, Jon and the gang quickly packed down ready to hit the road again as they continue their travels performing and entertaining across the UK.

Posting on Facebook after Sunday’s final show, Jay Miller’s Circus wrote: “What incredible audiences we’ve had during our short stay here at Bailey Park!

‘‘We would just like to say a massive thank to each and every one of you who came out and visited one of our performances.”

Speaking to the Chronicle, Circus Director Jon Miller added: “I would just like to say that we were blown away by the positive and vibrant response we received whilst in Abergavenny and are so pleased everyone enjoyed the show.

“We are certainly looking to return again in the future and are proud to have brought some joy to people in these troubled times.”