Abergavenny singer-songwriter Frankie Wesson and her band were among the acts at Coleford Music Festival in the Forest of Dean last weekend (July 8-9).
Among the songs they performed were Frankie's latest single Just Friends, which is about unreciprocated feelings for a friend.
When Frankie released the song, she Frankie admitted that the song was a way of challenging herself to be more honest with her song-writing. This stemmed from listening to one of her favourite artists – songwriter, Katie Gavin from the band MUNA.
Frankie is still riding high after the show, saying: “Me and my band were super excited to play at Coleford Music Festival this year. I’ve played there several times over the years, starting at the busking festival as a solo act and have since played on two of the stages as a duo.
“This year though was a full circle moment for me, to come back with my full band for a set on the main stage. It was an amazing opportunity and were very grateful to Nick Penny and everyone at the festival who supports local original bands like us, giving us such a great platform. The atmosphere at Coleford Music Festival is always unmatched and it was a great weekend despite a bit of rain!”