On Saturday, March 25, members of the rugby community gathered together at Abergavenny RFC’s newly refurbished Mike Aylett Lounge to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the legendary Abergavenny vs. Llanelli Scarlets match.
With the first team and the Harlequins playing at home, the clubhouse was busy, contributing to a buzzing atmosphere.
Eighteen of the twenty-one selected for the match forty years ago attended, in addition to three who had played in the previous rounds. Four committee members who were present on that day also made the event, along with eight guests.
The day was commemorated by Delwyn Edwards, who came along to photograph the occasion. This reunion was an opportunity to remember what is believed to be one of the greatest days in the club’s long history.
Saturday, January 22, 1983 Abergavenny RFC had beaten the odds by defeating the mighty Scarlets - which, at the time, contained a team of eight players who would go on to become Wales Internationals - a feat that will forever be remembered.
A Commemorative board of that day, which was designed by former players Geoff Williams and Johnny Morris was presented to the club, in recognition.
Former Captain of the club, Nigel Evans said: “It was great to see everyone, some of the team hadn’t seen each for over thirty years!
“There was plenty of reminiscing and some great stories told. We watched the first team match and then carried on back in the clubhouse for several hours...”
A fantastic day to mark an epic event.