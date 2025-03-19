Abergavenny residents are being warned against a scam which police are currently investigating in the town.

It comes after the county councillor for Croesonen, Su McConnel, spoke with residents on Wednesday, March 19 on a walk around the ward with community support police.

“We would like to alert residents to a nasty scam, which police are investigating,” she said.

“Men claiming to be from a roofing company, driving unmarked white transit vans, are gaining entry to homes in our area and committing damage, fraud and thefts, in one case a substantial amount of money.”

Police have supplied this picture of the leaflet they produce on the doorstep.

The leaflet being circulated by the scammers (Cllr Su McConnel)

Residents are urged not to let tradespeople they don’t know or expect into their homes.