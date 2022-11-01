Abergavenny Post Office will move to Cibi Walk outlet this month
ABERGAVENNY’S Post Office is set to move from its current home at St John’s Square to a new one in the Ryman store in Cibi Walk.
With the lease at the current Post Office due to expire soon the branch will close on Thursday, November 24 at 5.30pm with the new branch opening the following day at 1pm.
The new branch will be open every day and will offer an extra 11 hours of post office services a week
“We identified an alternative location to continue to offer Post Office services at the Ryman stationery store in the town to safeguard services,” said a post office spokesman.
The new post office will provide three serving positions in total - two screened and a post office serving point at the retail counter.
The main counters will be open Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm and the Post Office service point alongside the retail counter will be open Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm and Sunday: 10am–4pm.
To accommodate the post office, extra space will be created for the post office counters and queuing space by building into an existing storeroom. The remainder of the retail sales floor and store front will also be upgraded.
There is a variety of parking in the area including designated parking bays for disabled drivers.
Ryman has been working in partnership The Post Office for over 30 years and there are six dual stores nationally.
All employees from the current Post Office location will be offered a position at the Ryman store ensuring the same familiar faces will be serving visitors from behind the Post Office counter.
Sarah Cottrell, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are pleased that we have a new permanent location for Abergavenny Post Office to move to. This will safeguard post office services in the town centre. Rymans is working hard to adapt their Abergavenny store to ensure that it is a suitable location for this important post office.”
