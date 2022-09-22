Subscribe newsletter
Residents of Abergavenny came together to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II at a special memorial service at the Cenotaph on Frogmore Street on Monday September 19.
In jointly organising the event, Abergavenny Town Council and the Abergavenny Branch of the Royal British Legion came together to solemnly mark the funeral of HLM Queen Elizabeth II, by the laying of floral tributes at the War Memorial.
Father Jeff, Padre to the Abergavenny Royal British Legion, led the service which started at 6pm outside the Cenotaph before a minute’s silence was held lead by a Bugler playing the Last Post handing over to RBL Chairman Bryn Probert who introduced representatives from local organisations and groups, welcoming them to proceed to the Cenotaph to lay their tributes.
Abergavenny Town Mayor, Cllr Tony Konieczny was the first to lay a floral tribute on behalf of Abergavenny Town Council, and was followed by a representative of Abergavenny RBL, PS Sexton and PC Morgan from Gwent Police, representatives from Llantilio Pertholey Community Council, St Johns Ambulance, President Robert Parker from Abergavenny Rotary, the Masonic Lodge, and the Con Club, plus other members of the public.
Town Mayor Cllr Konieczny was joined at the service by Abergavenny Town councillors including Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Wilde, Cllr Sara Burch, Cllr Ben Callard, Cllr Kyle Eldridge, Cllr Maureen Powell and Cllr David Simcock.
