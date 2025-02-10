AN Abergavenny pedophile who was caught with nearly 300 child sex abuse images will be sentenced on February 21.
Louis Stubbs-Wright, 24, of Coed Y Brenin, Llantilio Pertholey, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with offences that occurred between July 15, 2018 and August 10, 2023.
Stubbs-Wright pleaded guilty to making two indecent photographs of a child at category A, a further 30 images at category B and 257 images at category C.
The defendant also pleaded guilty to possessing 205 prohibited images of a child.
Stubbs-Wright will have to register as a sex offender and is remanded on unconditional bail until his sentencing later this month.