Abergavenny named among the prettiest places in Wales
With summer in full swing, holiday cottage company Sugar and Loaf is highlighting the most picturesque places in Wales - and Abergavenny has been included in the list.
The company looked at coastal and country treats across the country before drawing up its highlights.
Laura Mackenzie, senior brand communications executive at Sugar & Loaf picks out what she thinks are some of the prettiest places in Wales for some quality time away.
Abergavenny
Nestled between rolling hills with some of Wales’ most beautiful countryside on its doorstep, Abergavenny is a beautiful glistening gem.
This charming market town has plenty to offer and is packed with medieval architecture, wonderful shops and vintage finds.
Brecon Beacons
One of the prettiest places in South Wales to visit, the Brecon Beacons is an enchanting place. This special place is well-loved by walkers, cave explorers and mountaineers who love to explore this vast region with its majestic mountains and deep wooded valleys.
Tenby
This pretty seaside town has been a family holiday favourite since the Victorian era! Experience fresh coastal air, beautiful Blue Flag beaches, incredible ice cream, pretty pastel properties, bountiful gift shops and a vibrant town centre.
Lake Vyrnwy
This large lake is just such a magical place to visit. Misty mountains embrace the beautiful water which offers up scenery reminiscent of the Alps. It’s a fantastically pretty place to visit for twitchers, cyclists, water sports enthusiasts and fishing fanatics.
Rhossili
Perched on the tip of the gorgeous Gower Peninsula, Rhossili is set within the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty! Rhossili Bay is home to miles of gorgeous golden sand and is an idyllic spot for coastal walks, water sports and enjoying dramatic panoramic views.
Devil’s Bridge
Two flowing streams dramatically descend into a deep wooded gorge and set the scene for one of Wales’ prettiest natural attractions. Three unique stone bridges built on top of one another also make quite the sight!
Llandudno
This striking seaside resort had been delighting visitors for years. With fine Victorian and Edwardian architecture, pretty Llandudno doesn’t disappoint. Discover dramatic headlands, beautiful beaches, a medieval castle, beautiful countryside, and traditional seaside attractions.
Snowdonia National Park
One of the prettiest places in North Wales to visit, Snowdonia National Park is bursting with visual delights. Picture dramatic waterfalls and pretty villages like Portmerion, an enchanting Italianate-style coastal delight. Snowdonia’s extraordinary national park, with its unique and diverse landscape, is also home to marvellous Mount Snowdon, the highest peak in England and Wales.
