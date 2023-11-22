Men’s Sheds are known to bring about significant health benefits and improved well-being through encouraging physical and mental activity while at the same time socially interacting with like-minded individuals.
The Abergavenny Men’s Shed was established in 2015 in a small Portacabin in the Abergavenny Community Centre grounds, so adding to the over seventy existing Men’s Sheds throughout Wales.
he shed was closed in late 2018 when it became increasingly obvious that the potential of the small Portacabin to allow the growth of the Men’s Shed was extremely low.
Andy Hines, one of the original founder members, said “We found that when the Men’s Shed was up and running that it made members significantly more active and gave them an increased sense of purpose”
Members participate in a wide range of creative and enjoyable activities and are encouraged to both learn and pass on skills. Men’s Sheds also helps tackle the increased loneliness and isolation being experienced within the community which has been further exacerbated by the recent pandemic.
Cllr Catherine Fookes, who is helping the group to find a premises, said “I urge anyone with a space in Abergavenny that could be used to enable the vital Men’s Shed to open up again to come forward.
“The space needed could be an empty office, double portacabin or warehouse including those premises which are structurally sound but in need of TLC.
“The minimum requirement would be that of somewhere with both a power supply and connection to mains water and drainage. A ‘Shed’ is a vital way of combatting depression, building up friendships and sharing skills and knowledge so please wrack your brains and try to come forward with ideas!”
Any suggestions or offers regarding a potential home for a Men’s Shed in or around Abergavenny would be welcomed with open arms.
Please contact: Alan on 07814 647729 if you have somewhere suitable.