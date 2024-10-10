Turnip explained, “As we bobbed about on the waves like driftwood, we paddled as close to one another as possible and held hands to stay stable. Paul was wearing his ‘Guy Fawkes come back! Your country needs you!” T-shirt, so I could sense he was in one of his edgy moods, but as he closed his eyes and began a rendition of ‘Ordinary World’ by Duran Duran, it brought a tear to our eyes.