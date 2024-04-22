760 of Abergavenny’s members and staff worked together to collect 1,304,579 MOVEs, Technogym’s metric for measuring physical activity, logged by gym equipment or GPS physical activity trackers such as a Garmin. Abergavenny exceeded the 1,000,000 MOVEs threshold and received a Technogym Wellness Kit, which will be donated to the local Health Board to support the delivery of exercise sessions for people living with Dementia and their carers. The campaign, which is in its 10th year, had 107,808 participants and aimed to promote people’s health and physical activity. Club member Denis Murphy collected the maximum possible 32000 MOVEs, crediting the centre for their help in his recovery from a serious leg injury.