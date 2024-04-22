Abergavenny Leisure Centre secured a podium spot in a national fitness challenge earlier this year, finishing third in Technogym’s Lets Move for a Better World 2024 Fitness Campaign; seeing off competition from all but two of the other 237 competing clubs.
760 of Abergavenny’s members and staff worked together to collect 1,304,579 MOVEs, Technogym’s metric for measuring physical activity, logged by gym equipment or GPS physical activity trackers such as a Garmin. Abergavenny exceeded the 1,000,000 MOVEs threshold and received a Technogym Wellness Kit, which will be donated to the local Health Board to support the delivery of exercise sessions for people living with Dementia and their carers. The campaign, which is in its 10th year, had 107,808 participants and aimed to promote people’s health and physical activity. Club member Denis Murphy collected the maximum possible 32000 MOVEs, crediting the centre for their help in his recovery from a serious leg injury.
Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “It is wonderful to see the efforts of the members and staff at Abergavenny Leisure Centre.
“What an achievement and what a positive example to set.
“The benefits of keeping active are well-known and challenges like this can be fun too.”
For more information, head to technogym.com/en-GB/lets-move/]technogym.com/en-GB/lets-move/