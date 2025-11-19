The pool at Abergavenny leisure centre is to remain closed for the rest of the month following an assessment from professional contractors.
It was fitted with new lighting just weeks ago, but will not open until at least November 30 due to significant structural damage to the ceiling above the pool after Storm Claudia.
A statement from leisure centre staff confirmed repair work will get underway as soon as possible.
“We will keep you updated on the progress of the repair work and notify you immediately if we are able to reopen earlier than expected,” they said.
"We will keep you updated on the progress of the repair work and notify you immediately if we are able to reopen earlier than expected," they said.
