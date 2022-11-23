Abergavenny in the top three most sought after towns in Wales for property
Subscribe newsletter
Abergavenny is one of the top three most in demand locations for homebuyers in Wales, according to a new study.
To reveal which destinations are the most sought-after right now, property experts atGetAgent looked at the searches for capital cities around the world, as well as the number of properties available in each city, in order to highlight the destinations where people are searching for properties the most, but which also have a limited number available for sale.
For each location, the number of properties available was matched against the average annual searches for properties, to create a ‘lusted-after score’ as a percentage.
In the Welsh list, Abergavenny was named as the third most in demand location in Wales. According to the study, there were 79,200 average annual search for properties in the town, with just 72 properties available when the research was conducted, resulting in a score of 67 per cent.
Llanelli, referred to as the crossroads of Wales, was the highest ranked location in the country, with a score of 79 per cent.
Colby Short, co-founder and CEO of GetAgent said: “Houses are in high demand at the moment, often getting snapped up as soon as they hit the market, and sometimes even before that. We know some locations are more in demand than others, and the right property in some towns and cities around the world can be harder to come across. It’s not surprising to see Monaco up there as one of the most lusted after locations globally, as properties are always in high demand and it’s a very exclusive place to live.
“When it comes to the UK, it’s interesting that the more traditionally popular cities are not the most lusted after, with the top destinations ranking in our study consisting of towns that offer people a slower, more relaxed pace of life. Over the last couple of years, more and more UK workers are working in hybrid or fully remote roles, allowing them to relocate out of the big cities and into high demand rural locations.
“Those looking for their dream property may feel disheartened if they can’t seem to find the right place in their perfect location. But it’s worth remembering that it only takes one person to sell their home at the right time for you to land the house of your dreams. To keep on top of new properties hitting the market, house hunters can monitor property portals such as Zoopla or Rightmove. To increase your chances even further, try building relationships with estate agents in your desired area. They can tell you of any ideal properties that have not yet hit the market.”
Read the full study here: https://www.getagent.co.uk/blog/research/worlds-most-lusted-after-locations
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |