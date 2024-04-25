“The Dome at Abergavenny Castle is central to the Festival and hosts a lively programme of talks and debates. This venue will become the Octopus Books Dome for the duration of the weekend. We have worked with Octopus Publishing Group for many years and are delighted to welcome them on board as official sponsor for this very special venue. The Octopus Books Dome is an arena for guest speakers to share their expertise and passion around food-related topical issues with an enthusiastic audience keen to engage. With Octopus Publishing Group as a key partner, we can continue to develop this important aspect of the Festival’s core programme,” said Lucie Parkin