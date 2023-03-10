AN Abergavenny care home has been named as one of the top 100 luxury care homes in the UK for the fourth consecutive year.
One of its residents, 105-year-old year old Lorraine said: “I’m not at all surprised that Foxhunters is in the guide as it’s such a beautiful place to live – and I should know!”
Foxhunters, which is situated on Iberis Road, Llanfoist, is featured in the Knight Frank 2023 Luxury Care Home Guide.
The 70-bedroom home is owned by Dormy Care Communities, a company which operates an exclusive group of four high-quality care homes for older people, including those living with dementia.
The prestigious Knight Frank annual guide showcases the top one hundred care homes in the UK and reveals some of the finest care facilities across the country. Competition to be included in the guide is fierce and each home is judged based on the quality of care they provide and the standard of design and renovation.
The 2023 guide notes how at Foxhunters, the surrounding views of the region are maximized by large windows and balconies as a main feature of the home, as well as luxury facilities such as a bar, cinema, and gym.
It also highlights the state-of-the-art technology used as part of the varied activity programme. This includes a Tovertafel (Dutch for magic table), a pioneering games system designed to particularly support people living with dementia.
Helen Davies-Parsons, Chief Executive of Dormy Care Communities, said: “We are thrilled that Foxhunters has once again been featured for the fantastic facilities and exceptional care we offer in the home.
“It’s testament to the work we have undertaken to create a beautiful home for the ladies and gentlemen who live there, as well as the commitment and dedication of our amazing staff who ensure residents receive the best possible care and attention at all times.
“It is an absolute privilege to be able to care and support people later in life and it’s an honour when a home like Foxhunters is chosen by the residents and their families.
“Hopefully we can now make it five years in a row in 2024!”
In 2020, Foxhunters was also voted the winner of the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home of the Year Award.