This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts off sunny with a temperature of 10°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will slightly increase to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to overcast with a temperature of 11°C, indicating a cooler start compared to today.
In the afternoon, expect moderate rain with the temperature remaining steady at 11°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and wetter, with a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum temperature of 11°C.
In the next few days, the weather trend will include patchy rain nearby with temperatures fluctuating.
The minimum temperature will be around 5°C, while the maximum temperature will reach up to 11°C.
