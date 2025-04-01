A couple from Abergavenny who shared indecent photographs of a girl have been described by a Judge as having a “warped sexual interest in young woman.”
The images were taken by Michelle House, 52, and forwarded to her boyfriend Vernon Jones, 50, who edited some of them before returning them to his partner.
The pair who are no longer in a relationship appeared at Newport Crown Court where House, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny admitted making, possessing, and distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
Jones, of Ysgurborwen, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.
Prosecutor Marian Lewis told the court that the images of a girl, who wasn’t under the age of 16, were sent in 2021.
Judge Daniel Williams told the pair, “I’ve read a pre-sentence report in each of your cases and each of you in different ways provides either an implausible or convoluted explanation for your offending or, in your case Miss House, a flat denial.
“You have a warped sexual interest in young women.”
House’s defence, Hilary Roberts told the court his client had been described as “vulnerable” and was suffering from anxiety and depression that required medication.
He explained, “Her life has been shattered.”
Sol Hartley representing Jones pleaded that, “This was an out of character offence. There is no evidence he is attracted to young children.”
He also asked that the delay of four years in bringing the case to sentence be taken into consideration by the Judge.
House was jailed for 12 months, but Judge Williams suspended the sentence for two years.
She was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days, and pay a victim surcharge of £156.
Jones was sentenced to 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
As well as a £500 fine and a £128 victim surcharge he must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.