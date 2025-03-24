The trial of an Abergavenny town councillor who is accused of the harassment of teenage girl has been delayed until late May
Kyle Eldridge is accused of messaging the girl, who cannot be named because of her age, over the social media app Instagram, leaving her voice notes and sending her emails.
The 28-year-old has denied one charge of harassment without violence relating to a period between January and the end of April last year.
He was suspended from the Labour group on Abergavenny Town Council when it became aware of the allegations in May 2024 but remains a member of the council for the Park ward.
Sandra Rosser, principal officer for Abergavenny Town Council, said Mr Eldridge hasn’t attended any council meetings since May last year.
Ms Rosser also said he had agreed to be removed from an appointment he was due to take, when training was completed, as a school governor.
She said: “He doesn’t hold any positions on any board or organisations directly linked to him being a councillor.”
A trial is due to start today at Newport Magistrates’ Court but has been rescheduled to Monday, May 21