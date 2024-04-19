In Abergavenny, Stump Up For Trees raised £10,755 from 63 supporters with the help of the Save Our Wild Isles Fund. The funding supported the group primarily in making their nursery more accessible to volunteers, and to help their water management on site. Grown from the local farming community, and now working with passionate local-community volunteers, ‘Stump Up For Trees’ ambition is to plant 1 million trees in the Brecon Beacons (Bannau Brycheiniog), and create a diverse native habitat to help combat the UK nature crisis.