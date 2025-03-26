Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (AAODS) is set to take to the Borough Theatre stage this April with a thrilling run of the musical classic, Sweeney Todd.
Sweeney Todd tells the tale of an exiled barber, who returns to London seeking revenge on the corrupt judge who wronged him. He teams up with Mrs Lovett, a pie shop owner, and together they turn her shop into a grisly success, using a deadly ingredient that has the people of London lining up.
AAODS will present four performances from Wednesday, April 9 to Saturday, April 12.
Tickets have been selling like hot cakes (or pies), and can be purchased at boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk or via the box office on 01873 850805.
Patrick Callaghan will play Sweeney Todd and Kelsea Williams will play Mrs Lovett. Robert Lewis takes on the role of Tobias Ragg, while Ben Tiley and Iris Coe will play Anthony Hope and Johanna. Dominic Jewel will play Judge Turpin, while Joe Pugh will bring The Beadle to life. Helena Williams will play the Beggar Woman, while Joe Tuckett and Gwilym Rogers will play Adolfo Pirelli and Jonas Fogg.
The principal cast is supported by a strong ensemble.
AAODS made a successful return to the Borough Theatre last year with The Hunchback of Notre Dame, followed by their junior section’s equally well-received version of The Wizard of Oz.
The director for Sweeney Todd is Alys Le Moignan-Williams and the musical director is Sarah Fowler-Pearson.
"We’re thrilled to bring Sweeney Todd to life for our Borough audience," said Alys.
"It’s a dark and witty tale of love, murder and revenge.
"The cast has taken on the challenge of Sondheim's difficult score with skill and enthusiasm.”
"I’m so proud of the cast and crew for their hard work in bringing it all together,” she said.