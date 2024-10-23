The Borough Theatre is set to come alive next week as Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (AAODS) Juniors present their enchanting production of The Wizard of Oz.
Running from Wednesday, October 30, to Saturday, November 2, the classic musical promises an all-singing and dancing adventure for audiences of all ages,
There is a matinee performance on the Saturday afternoon, though tickets for that performance are extremely limited.
This year, the Thursday performance on Halloween night will feature a special fancy dress costume competition, encouraging attendees to join in on the fun by dressing as their favourite characters from the show or other creative costumes. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed.
The production features talented youngsters aged 8 to 17, who have dedicated months of hard work and creativity in rehearsals to bring the story to life.
The Wizard of Oz, based on the timeless tale by L. Frank Baum, follows young Dorothy as she embarks on a fantastical journey over the rainbow. With her faithful dog Toto at her side, Dorothy travels to the Land of Oz, where she encounters a cast of unforgettable characters: the timid Scarecrow, the kind-hearted Tin Man, and the courageous Lion. Together, they face challenges, learn valuable lessons, and ultimately discover the importance of home and friendship.
Delilah Iris Jones will play Dorothy, Tansy Newsam will play the Scarecrow, Oliver Powell will play the Tin Man, Robert Lewis will play the Lion, and Lilly Webb will bring Toto to life. Glinda will be played by Olivia O’Gorman, Uncle Henry by Rosie Spencer, The Wicked Witch by Callie Trumper-Davies, and The Wizard by Campbell Mathias.
A strong ensemble cast will support and undoubtedly bring the renowned AAODS brand of talent and energy to the Borough Theatre stage.
Director, Alys Le Moignan-Williams said: “The Wizard of Oz is an all-time classic and the children have worked incredibly hard to bring the show together over the past few months.
“For our first show back at the Borough with the juniors we wanted something spectacular and fun - and musicals don’t come more magical than this!
“So come and join us this October half-term as we go Over the Rainbow!”
The AAODS Juniors’ performance comes hot on the heels of the society’s successful senior production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which captivated audiences earlier this year.
Support for this production has been generously provided by main sponsor Taylor & Co., along with further contributions from Complete Weed Control and Square Farm Shop.
AAODS would also like to thank the Creative Futures project, which opens up time and space to develop creative work and practice with young people. Funded through Monmouthshire County Council by UK Government, Creative Futures gives young people a voice in local culture.
Tickets for The Wizard of Oz can be purchased through the Borough Theatre’s website or by calling the box office at 01873 850805. It is advisable to book soon to avoid disappointment.