The Wizard of Oz, based on the timeless tale by L. Frank Baum, follows young Dorothy as she embarks on a fantastical journey over the rainbow. With her faithful dog Toto at her side, Dorothy travels to the Land of Oz, where she encounters a cast of unforgettable characters: the timid Scarecrow, the kind-hearted Tin Man, and the courageous Lion. Together, they face challenges, learn valuable lessons, and ultimately discover the importance of home and friendship.