The incident occurred in October last year at the Leys Bend section of the road after rock fell onto the road and over a culvert which formerly had a powerful stream running through it.
This news comes after calls were made for a “Proper alternative” last month when the A40 Safety Group obtained access to all past records on the A40 carriageway.
National Highways and Morgan Sindall’s survey of the site is now almost ready to be handed over to construction workers.
Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs, has acknowledged the significant disruption the road closure has caused.
“It is no secret that this incident caused significant initial congestion and issues for residents, but things have certainly improved since,” he said.
“With work due to begin in the coming weeks, and the aim of completion in the summer, I am hopeful we will soon see the road re-opened, and this frustrating chapter for local residents coming to an end.”
Joseph Walmsley is the Route Manager for National Highways and has thanked motorists for their patience while its investigations have been carried out.
“We are grateful to people for their patience while these investigations have been taking place as it is essential we are thorough now to ensure a long-term solution is put in place,” he said.
“A ream of renowned industry experts are designing that solution, and we are confident that work will get underway soon which will keep the site safe and enable us to fully reopen the road.”