A COMMUNITY project in Abergavenny is inspiring local children to explore the natural world, with the potential to foster a bright future in scientific study.
The Platinum Jubilee Tree project, recently celebrated at Abergavenny Garden Centre, has drawn national attention for its efforts to connect nature and education.
Marked by the Autumn Equinox, the garden centre hosted a special presentation for local primary schools participating in the project.
The initiative, launched to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, involves planting Rowan trees (Sorbus Aucuparia) at schools across Abergavenny to encourage pupils to observe, record, and study biodiversity in their environments.
However, there is a much larger scope to the project that ventures outside the scientific field.
While the Rowan tree primarily commemorates the Queen’s Jubilee, its impact is expected to extend further, with organisers keen to integrate the initiative into future significant events, such as Remembrance Day.
Further to this, fellow organiser and local celebrity Bryn Yemm hopes to incorporate a musical element in future commemorations.
“I am so excited to be involved in this project,” Bryn shared. “I am now looking for songs about Rowan trees and creating a joint choir with the schools involved... There are endless possibilities to inspire the next generation through this project, whether it’s scientifically or musically.”
Bryn went on to explain how he and his friend of forty years, Paul Williams came up with the idea.
“It’s funny, I initially went to Paul, wanting ideas in how to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, following the success of my song ‘Jubilee Party’.
“It was him who then came up with the idea to make this a project about biodiversity and getting local children involved.
“We got in contact with Ian McDonald from Abergavenny Garden Centre, who very kindly donated the Rowan Trees to the schools.
“We really believe that this will get bigger and be something that students will continue to study for years to come.”
Participating schools include Cantref Primary School, King Henry VIII Primary School, Gilwern Primary School, Llanfoist Fawr Primary School, Llantilio Pertholey Primary School, Llanvanhangel Crucorney Primary School, Our Lady and St Michael's Primary School, Cross Ash Primary School, and Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni.
The presentation was a wonderful event and the start of something very special for the county’s primary schools.
Bryn performed at the presentation with his song,"Turn, Turn,Turn" from his album ‘Let There Be Peace on Earth’ recorded with the Richard Williams Singers, an awarded 'Album of the Year' by the Music Retailers Association.
Each school was then presented with plaques and a description of their proposed ongoing study of the biodiversity of their school environment, pupil wellbeing and pastoral care, by the Director of Abergavenny Garden Centre, Ian McDonald.
Moreover, the project has attracted significant interest and advice from organisations, across the UK, who observe and record the environment and from those who promote the study of science, potentially attracting funding to extend the study of science into the school curriculum.
Indeed, Derek Brockway, BBC Wales weatherman, praised the project, stating: "It’s a great idea to get the children involved in recording the weather—things like temperature, rainfall, and making notes of weather conditions."
The National Botanic Gardens of Wales also expressed their delight in the initiative as Abergavenny pupils’ studies increases the range of trees they receive information on each year. In a show of support, they will be supplying data record sheets to assist the schools involved.
With the continued support of local organisations and schools, the project is poised to leave a lasting legacy, enriching the lives of students and the community for years to come.
The Rowan trees, now planted in Abergavenny’s schools, will stand as symbols of Abergavenny’s ongoing commitment to education, biodiversity, and community collaboration.