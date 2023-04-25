Abergavenny & District Tourism Association launched their 2023 Tourism Map at an event held in the Abergavenny Tourist Information Centre on Tuesday April, 18.
The event was attended by members of Abergavenny & District Tourism Association, Abergavenny Town Council, Abergavenny Ladies Business Association, and Monmouthshire County Council.
Julian from the Abergavenny Tourist Information Centre gave a talk about the importance of local knowledge being accessible and available in a variety of formats, highlighting how they assist visitors from all over the world, not just when they are here but in the run up to their visits.
Penny from Pink Angels Office Services also explained the Abergavenny Ladies Business Association; their networking events, and how important these are to spreading the word about Abergavenny as a destination.
Following this, Janet Chaplin from The Makers introduced the new crafts gallery on Monk Street, which is home to around 30 artists, crafters and designers and the workshops they offer.
As part of the evening, Abergavenny & District Tourism Association (ADTA) and Abergavenny Town Council signed a three year cooperation agreement, formalising the ongoing support which the Town Council gives to the ADTA, recognising the value and importance of this organisation.
Their work to build their brand; keeping their website top of the search lists when people look for things to do in Abergavenny, and their roles as ambassadors for the town is one that is valued and appreciated by the Council. Their continued growth and development with the website and social media channels, and the fold out map that they produce every year, have had an evident impact and aided the build up of Abergavenny as a vibrant tourist destination.
Tracey Evans, Chair of Abergavenny & District Tourism Association, and Mayor of Abergavenny Cllr Tony Konieczny signed the agreement at the event.
Tracey Evans said: “ADTA greatly appreciates the support given by the Town Council to work with us as an organisation run fully by volunteers to be the representative body actively promoting the area as a destination, We hope with the three year agreement we can plan and make further improvements which will bring more visitors to the town and surrounding area.”
Cllr Tony Konieczny further added, “Abergavenny Town Council recognises the significant contribution to the local economy that is provided by tourism. We are committed to working cooperatively with organisations such as ADTA to help them promote Abergavenny as a destination through a three-year funding arrangement.
We also, in partnership, with Monmouthshire County Council and Bannau Brecheiniog National Park fund the Tourist Information Centre located in the entrance of the Town Hall and shared as a Box Office with the Borough Theatre. The many festivals and events along with the magnificent local scenery and the opportunity for walking and cycling attracts tens of thousands of visitors to our town every year, helping to sustain the prosperity and vibrancy of Abergavenny.”