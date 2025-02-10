Monmouthshire County Council has hosted an event celebrating the past, present, and future of volunteering in Monmouthshire.
The event was a collaboration between Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA), Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO) and Bridges.
Welcomed to County Hall by Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, the event celebrated the significant contributions of volunteers in Monmouthshire, provided an opportunity for collaboration with partner organisations and community groups, and expressed gratitude to the volunteers for their invaluable support.
The event featured guest speakers: Jenny Powell from The Gathering in Abergavenny, Morgan Collins a youth volunteer from MonLife, Bryn Probert from the Monmouthshire Veterans Support Hub, and Alison Palmer, Deputy Director of GAVO. Attendees also had opportunities to meet with local groups and organisations, and there was a performance by the Monmouthshire Community Choir.Volunteers across the county play a vital role within the community.
Within MonLife services, between April and September 2024, 370 volunteers participated in 43 volunteer opportunities, contributing 6,372 hours with an economic value of £86,2191. With 19 Sports Development and Leisure volunteers moving on to gain summer employment in 2024.
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to meet and engage with other volunteers and organisations, including Hedgehog First Response Unit, Cwtch Angels, Growing Spaces, Mind Monmouthshire, Monmouthshire Scouts, Raglan Coffee and Computers, Sport In Mind, and Usk Track.Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: "Volunteers from all aspects of life play an important role within our community. Their dedication allows us in the council to provide services and protect the most vulnerable in our community. On behalf of the council and our communities, thank you for every hour, minute and second you volunteer."
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Equality and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, stated: "Volunteers are the heartbeat of our community. From our 16 year old volunteers to the oldest at 94, each individual brings enthusiasm, energy, and a variety of skills to their activities. You only need to look at the economic value of volunteers to view their enormous contribution. Thank you to each and every one of you.”
To find out more about volunteering opportunities, visit the Volunteering Wales website: www.volunteering-wales.netFind out more about Volunteering with MonLife here: www.monlife.co.uk/connect/volunteering/