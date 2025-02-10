During the event, attendees had the opportunity to meet and engage with other volunteers and organisations, including Hedgehog First Response Unit, Cwtch Angels, Growing Spaces, Mind Monmouthshire, Monmouthshire Scouts, Raglan Coffee and Computers, Sport In Mind, and Usk Track.Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: "Volunteers from all aspects of life play an important role within our community. Their dedication allows us in the council to provide services and protect the most vulnerable in our community. On behalf of the council and our communities, thank you for every hour, minute and second you volunteer."