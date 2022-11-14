A busy spell for Longtown Mountain Rescue team
It’s been a busy period for the team at . Longtown Mountain Rescue.
Earlier this month they were called to the Blorenge Mountain south of Abergavenny to assist the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust with a woman with a suspected broken leg.
They were able to move the casualty by stretcher back to the road ambulance for further treatment.
Just days later they initiated a pan-Wales, multi-agency call out to assist three people on Pen Cerrig Calch in challenging conditions involving Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue 187 Helicopter from St Athan, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and all supported by Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police and massive local support too from the community.
A busy week came to an end when the team was called to a wooded area in South Herefordshire to assist Officialwmas and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity with a fallen horse rider.
Fortunately the crews were able to assist the rider back to the land ambulance as the Longtown crew arrived on scene.
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation who respond to requests from the police for assistance in the Black Mountains of South Wales and into Herefordshire for injured and missing people.
The team is on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and relies entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out this essential life-saving rescue service.
