Police are investigating a burglary near Crickhowell which saw several outbuildings broken into.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are looking into a burglary in the Llangenny area which took place sometime between 11am on Sunday, May 19 and 3pm on Tuesday, May 21.
A pressure washer, chainsaw and Makita radio were stolen from outbuildings.
If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation, or have been offered an opportunity to purchase any of the items above, please get in touch with police online, via email [email protected], via direct message on social media, or by calling 101.
Quote ref: 24*460331
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org