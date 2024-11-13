One of the agricultural barns on Vauxhall field caught fire on the morning of November 11th.
Fire crews from Monmouth and Chepstow attended the scene.
The barns have been the target of anti-social behaviour in the past but it is unknown at this stage the cause of the fire on Monday morning.
A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that they received a call at approximately 07:06 am on November 11 to reports of a fire at Vauxhall Fields, Osbaston Road, Monmouth.
“Crews, appliances and specialist equipment from Monmouth and Chepstow attended the scene of a well alight disused farm approximately 25m x 6M.
“A stop message was received at approximately 09:57am.”