Gwent Police have launched an appeal in search of missing 12-year-old boy, Kingsley.
According to South Wales Police Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend's social media, Kingsley was last seen wearing a black Adidas zip-up hoody, black t-shirt, black joggers and navy and orange trainers at 9am today (March, 6) in the Abercynon area.
He is described to be 5ft 3 inches, and has brown hair with skin fade on the sides.
Kingsley has links to both the Gwent and Caerphilly areas.
Anyone who has seen Kingsley or has further information has been asked to contact the Police, quoting occurrence number: 2300073136.