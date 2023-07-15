The largest poultry producer in the River Wye catchment has said "collective action" is necessary ahead of today's roundtable discussion about the health of the river.
A spokesperson for Avara Foods, a leading supplier of chicken and turkey to supermarkets and restaurants, has said the company is "committed to doing its part" in improving the quality of the river.
Today (Monday) The Wildlife Trusts are holding a roundtable to enable regulators, supermarkets and farmers to work with local stakeholders and the Trusts, in order to create a shared vision for the River Wye catchment.
Regulators and decision makers from both England and Wales will meet to discuss improving the health of the river.
Andrew Brodie, People, Sustainability and Communications Director at Avara Foods said they are "looking forward" to today's event.
"There is much more that needs to be done to improve the quality of the River Wye and, through the delivery of our roadmap, Avara Foods is committed to doing our part," said Mr Brodie.
"If the condition of the River Wye is to be substantially improved then all contributors - including water companies and other agricultural producers - need to work together to understand their impact, then create and deliver detailed plans to address it.
"Collective action is necessary to help drive progress, and that’s why we're proud to provide funding for WRAP’s Collective Action Project on water stewardship, supporting the Wye & Usk Foundation's work.”
Avara Foods last month said it had reduced chicken manure from its supply chain in the Wye catchment by 30 per cent since the beginning of the year.
But Save The Wye Coalition founder Richard Tyler criticised the "thin and insubstantial" update, labelling it a "greenwash".