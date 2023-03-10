Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby said: "This has been a challenging budget process in which the funds available to the council have not met the rising cost of delivering services. Difficult decisions have needed to be made as we reorganise our services to meet the limited funds available. We have been able to work across the council to come to a common understanding reflected in today’s budget agreement. I thank group leaders and members for putting the needs our residents first in coming to a consensus.