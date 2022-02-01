Nominate your community hero

NOMINATIONS ARE NOW CLOSED!

Keep an eye on our website for details of our awards event.

The past year has seen our communities unite, but in every town and village there have been those who went the extra mile.

Do you know someone without whom you could not live without? Someone who quietly gets on with things, while making everyone else’s lives that little bit better? Then we are inviting you to nominate them for the brand new Abergavenny Community in Kindness Awards.

Celebrating outstanding individuals living, working and volunteering in Abergavenny

The Abergavenny Chronicle Community in Kindness Awards have been launched to highlight those who made a difference in our area in the tough year that was 2020 and 2021.

Eleven awards will celebrate the best in business, the third sector, sport and the local community.

The Abergavenny Chronicle Community in Kindness Awards is the only event to celebrate everything great about living and working in the Abergavenny area.

These county’s unsung heroes will given a Great Big Thank You on behalf of our readers at a prestigious awards ceremony organised by the Abergavenny Chronicle, so please keep an eye on our website, our weekly paper and our social media pages to find out further updates.

Nominations are open now and will close on Friday, 24th June 2022.

2022 Categories for Community in Kindness

Volunteer of the Year

This award aims to recognise an individual who has made a difference to their community and the lives of others through volunteering. With an extensive list of charities in Mid Wales, the sector is vital to many within our community, a fact which was underlined in the tough year that was 2020 and 2021. A nominee will be somebody who gives up their own time to help others with no financial gain.

Raising Awareness

This award aims to recognize a business that can communicate its sustainability credentials and commitment to fighting climate change by demonstrating how easy it is to make climate-friendly shopping choices when grocery products are clearly labelled with their respective carbon footprints; helping customers understand the ‘real’ cost of the food they eat.

Business of the Year

This award aims to recognise a business that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, has worked to support and make a difference in their community, without regard for financial reward. This could be for a contribution to charities or fundraising, training, apprenticeships or simply what it gives back to local people. 2020 and 2021 was a tough year for businesses in our region, but some went the extra mile in their community.

Triumph over Adversity

This award aims to recognise someone who has faced personal adversity and hardship, but has still come out on top and taught us a lesson in being thankful for what we have. Someone who has fought against the odds and used their experiences to inspire others and even improve lives.

Young Person of the Year – under 25

This award aims to recognise those under 25 making a positive impact in the community. The nominee should have done something exceptional during the last 24 months, using a positive attitude and approach to become a role model for other young people.

Primary Teacher of the Year

This award aims to recognise a teacher or learning support assistant of anyone aged 10 years and under who goes above the call to support the needs of their pupils, especially in what was a particularly challenging year. The award aims to celebrate an individual that has been able to bring learning to life, supporting pupils beyond the school gates and with at-home learning. Not just a teacher, nominees should be someone who inspires, encourages and motivates pupils. Nominees need to have been working as a teacher for at least 24 months.

Secondary Teacher of the Year

This award aims to recognise a teacher, lecturer or learning support assistant of anyone aged 11 years and over who goes above the call to support the needs of their pupils, especially in what was a particularly challenging year. The award aims to celebrate an individual that has been able to bring learning to life or support pupils beyond the school gates and with at-home learning. Not just a teacher, nominees should be someone who inspires, encourages and motivates pupils. Nominees need to have been working as a teacher for at least 24 months.

Sports Club of the Year

This award aims to recognise a team or club that has made a significant contribution to their community over the last year. This award is open to all clubs in the Abergavenny region and recognises the work they do that makes a real difference, whether that’s supporting in the community or engaging their members and beyond in physical activity and sport at home. Whether a traditional sport, an adapted activity, or something entirely separate from their sport, the award aims to shine a spotlight on clubs and projects in the Abergavenny region.

Heart of the Community

This awards aims to recognise someone in the region who has pulled their community together through the past year. Whether they’ve organised online events, fundraisers or done their best to provide entertainment and information for those around them, this individual has been at the heart of their community and improved the quality of life and morale of those around them.

The Charity Award

This award aims to recognise an organisation or registered charity that our community couldn’t have lived without in 2020 or 2021. Nominees must be a local organisation with charitable aims and objectives working in Abergavenny. Charities come in all shapes and sizes, from those that work with children who have learning or physical disabilities, to animal welfare charities or those who support individuals suffering with mental health. These are all organisations that are truly special and many of us depend on.

The Good Neighbour Award

The Good Neighbour award aims to recognise an individual who has gone to extraordinary lengths to help and support their community, charity or colleagues in 2020 or 2021, without looking for recognition. It could be your neighbour, best friend, colleague or boss. This is someone who strives to make their community a better place, or someone who made a significant contribution to help those in it. We want to thank an individual who always puts others before themselves and let them know that their efforts do not go unrecognised.

