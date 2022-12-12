AN ABERYSTWYTH University Professor will play a leading role in setting the standards and content of higher education courses across the UK.
Professor Jamie Medhurst, Professor of Media and Communication, has been appointed by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) to help to steer work to consider standards and quality in the subject area of Communication, Media, Film and Cultural Studies.
The QAA is an independent body which monitors and advises on standards and quality in higher education across the UK.
It leads the development of Subject Benchmark Statements which describe the nature of study and the academic standards expected of graduates in specific subject areas. Each statement is reviewed regularly by an advisory group, including members of the academic community, employers, professional, statutory and regulatory bodies, and students.
Prof Medhurst, Professor of Media and Communication said: “I am delighted to be appointed as one of the Deputy Chairs of the panel, alongside Dr Sorcha Ní Fhlainn (Manchester Metropolitan University) with Professor Einar Thorsen (Bournemouth University) as the panel’s Chair.
“The role of Deputy Chair includes supporting the Chair in selecting the Advisory Group, which we are currently doing.
"We will also agree with the Chair and the QAA on specific responsibilities for the development of the Statement.
"This may include leading sub-groups on the writing of sections and content.
"The Deputy Chair will also work with the Chair and QAA on any changes to the Statement Benchmark Statement following consultation feedback.”
Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, said: “Congratulations to Professor Medhurst on his appointment to this important role.
"As a distinguished academic in his field, his expertise and input will be invaluable as the QAA considers its guidance on the design, delivery and review of academic programmes, to safeguard the high-quality academic experience that students deserve.”