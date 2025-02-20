Independent yarn shop Truro Wool has been named Best Independent Retailer (South West of England) at the prestigious Yarn Industry Awards.
Organised by Craftworld, the awards are highly respected as winners are both nominated and voted for by the public. Truro Wool was the only finalist from Cornwall in this category, with winners announced on Thursday.
Store owner Julie Cowan said: "I can’t begin to describe how much this award means to us. Being the only Cornish business to reach the final three was already an incredible honour. But to win? That’s beyond words - especially knowing it’s all thanks to our wonderful customers, who took the time to nominate and vote for us.
“Their continued support, enthusiasm and custom means the world. They allow our little haven of yarn to grow and thrive, and we couldn’t do it without them." This latest win builds on Truro Wool’s impressive track record in this category of the Yarn Industry Awards and British Knitting & Crochet Awards, ranking the shop among the top three independent yarn retailers in the South West for five consecutive years. It was the winner in 2024 and 2021, and Highly Commended in 2023, 2022 and 2020.
Tucked away in St Mary’s Street, Truro Wool boasts a collection of over 1,000 yarn varieties, from eco-friendly recycled fibres to luxurious, locally dyed natural yarns, alongside a wide range of knitting, crochet, and weaving accessories.
Julie also offers an extensive schedule of one-to-one tutoring and group workshops, and an incredibly popular annual knitting and crochet retreat.
Beyond the shop, Truro Wool has played a leading role in meaningful community projects including The Bridge of Remembrance – an installation of 15,000 handmade poppies displayed on River Walk footbridge; and The Bobble Tree of Kindness, donating more than 350 handmade hats to local charities in 2023 and 2024.