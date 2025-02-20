“Their continued support, enthusiasm and custom means the world. They allow our little haven of yarn to grow and thrive, and we couldn’t do it without them." This latest win builds on Truro Wool’s impressive track record in this category of the Yarn Industry Awards and British Knitting & Crochet Awards, ranking the shop among the top three independent yarn retailers in the South West for five consecutive years. It was the winner in 2024 and 2021, and Highly Commended in 2023, 2022 and 2020.