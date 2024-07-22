TRIBUTES have been paid to Welsh snooker legend and six-time world champion Ray Reardon who has died at the age of 91.
The former miner, who was born and grew up in Tredegar a few miles west of Abergavenny, dominated the game in the 1970s, just as the advent of colour TV brought snooker to a nationwide audience, turning the top players into stars.
As well as winning six world titles between 1970 and 1978, he was the first player to be given the No 1 world ranking when it was introduced in 1976, and held it for five years.
He won the first Pot Black series on BBC Two in 1969 and was made an MBE in the 1985 Queen's Birthday honours.
Reardon, who also made the 1982 final, narrowly losing 18-15 to Alex Higgins, retired in 1991 at 58 and later worked as a consultant for Ronnie O'Sullivan, helping him win the world title in 2004, later describing their relationship as like “father and son”.
In 2016 the Welsh Open trophy was renamed the Ray Reardon Trophy in his honour, and only last year, aged 90, he scored another 100 break.
But it could have all been so different, as a mining accident at a colliery near Stoke in 1957 – where he had moved to find work – almost cost the 24-year-old Reardon his life, when a 12-foot girder crashed down with tons of rubble, trapping him underneath for several hours.
Born in 1932, he had been introduced to cue sports by his uncle aged eight and went on to win national amateur titles while still working down the mines, where he wore white gloves to protect his hands.
Thankfully, he recovered from the rockfall but left mining and joined the police, where he served for eight years before turning professional, as snooker itself went overground thanks to colour TV.
Tributes to the father-of-two, who died on Friday in Torquay after battling cancer, not only remembered his genius on the beize, but also his friendship and warmth.
Welsh three-time world champion Mark Williams told the World Snooker Tour: "Ray is one of the best sportspeople ever from Wales, and the best snooker player.
"He's one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing. He put snooker on the map, alongside Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Steve Davis.
"Anyone playing now owes them a lot because they brought popularity to the game. He is a real inspiration."
Six-time World Championship finalist Jimmy White posted: "Gutted to hear my very good friend Ray Reardon has passed away. A total class act and very kind to me when I was making my way in the game. A giant of the game. Rest in Peace mate."
Former world champion Judd Trump added: "Rip to the great Ray Reardon. An absolute legend and one of the nicest people you could ever meet."
Welsh Open winner Stuart Bingham said: "Just heard the sad news of Ray Reardon passing. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
"One of the proudest moments receiving the Welsh Open trophy from the legend himself."
Dennis Taylor, winner of the black ball world championship final and snooker commentator, added: "So sad to hear of the passing of the great Ray Reardon. Would always be in my top eight of all time.
“Had the pleasure of travelling around the world with a true gentleman. Condolences to all his family. RIP Ray."
Joe Perry recalled how Ray was the first professional he ever played as a young boy at Camden Snooker Centre, and posted: "Very sad news for snooker today... A true legend and a lovely man. RIP."
TV presenter Piers Morgan added: "Sad news. Brillant player, and such a classy gentleman."
And the 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy, who was inspired by being given one of Ray's old cues, said: “What a man you were Ray, An absolute animal on the table, and a total gentleman off it. It was an honour to spend time with you whether we played snooker or golf – I’ll treasure every minute. Rest in peace.”