As always chef demonstrations are a central part of Abergavenny Food Festival which takes place this weekend. These are part of the stroller ticket programme and take place at the Market Hall on the Robert Price Kitchens Stage. This year’s line up includes demonstrations from TV favourite Matt Tebbutt and restuarant critic and author Tom Parker Bowles
Saturday 21 September
10.30 - 11.10 AM
Taste of Oman – Dina Macki
As the first Omani person to to write an Omani cookbook, Dina Macki shares her quest for identity in her debut book. Bahari explores her British-Omani-Zanzibari heritage with fresh recipes and nuanced essays.
11.30 - 12.10 PM
Creative Michelin – Chris Harrod
A protégé of Raymond Blanc, Chris has brought his years of classical training to the heart of Monmouthshire. Chris’ award-winning restaurant, The Whitebrook, boasts a Michelin Star, a Michelin Green Star and 4 AA Rosettes.
12.30 - 1.10 PM
Joyful Dinner – Meera Sodha
Meera’s newest book, Dinner is a fresh and joyful celebration of the power of a good meal, all created to answer the question: What’s for dinner? ‘Vegan and vegetarian dishes that are hard to resist’ says Ottolenghi in praise.
1.30 - 2.10 PM
Easy Wins – Anna Jones & Gurdeep Loyal
Anna Jones ‘the voice of modern vegetarian cooking’ teams up with British Indian food writer and columnist and trend consultant Gurdeep Loyal to demonstrate dishes from Anna’s Sunday Times #1 Bestseller cookbook, Easy Wins.
2.30 - 3.10 PM
Fruit & Flavour – Sarah Johnson & Franco Fubini
Sarah Johnson (trained under Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in California), is joined by Franco Fubini (founder, seasonal produce supplier, Natoora) in a celebration of all things fruit and seasonality.
3.30 - 4.10 PM
Felin Fach – Gwenann Davies
Gwenann, brought up on a farm near Carmarthen, has had a meteoric career and has now inherited a legacy from a fine line of top head chefs at the legendary Welsh gastropub, The Felin Fach Griffin.
5.00 - 5.40 PM (tbc)
Delicious Duo – Matt Tebbutt & Jane Baxter
Saturday Kitchen superstar, Matt Tebbutt, takes the stage again with friend and Festival favourite, Jane Baxter. The duo always cook up a storm. Expect lots of laughs for the last demo of the day.
Sunday 22 September
9.30 - 10.10 AM
Rotary Young Chef 2024 – The Final Cook-off
Conor Grant-Crichton and Maisie Symonds go head-to head, having made it through earlier heats at King Henry VIII School, Abergavenny.
10.30 - 11.10 AM
Ultimate Sandwich – Max Halley
Sandwich King Max’s bite-sized shop has got cult status. With irresistible cheeky charm he’ll show you how he’s used art and science to elevate the nation’s humble sandwich to a full-blown meal.
11.30 - 12.10 PM
Royal Recipes – Tom Parker Bowles & Freddy Bird
Award-winning food writer, restaurant critic and broadcaster Tom Parker Bowles is joined by restaurateur Freddy Bird in a showcase of royal recipes from Tom’s new book Cooking & The Crown.
12.30 - 1.10 PM
Baking Demystified – Nicola Lamb
Nicola is the go-to person for all your baking questions and cravings. In her Sunday Times cookbook SIFT, Nicola takes the fear out of failure with an inspiring collection of recipes.
1.30 - 2.10 PM
Swansea Star – Jonathan Woolway
After a long stint as Chef Director at the Michelin Starred St John Restaurant Group, Jonathan is now back in his home in Swansea with his newest venture, The Shed, which showcases the very best local and seasonal produce.
2.30 - 3.10 PM
Steak & Martini – Tim Hayward and Alice Lascelles
Unrepentant food geek Tim Hayward’s latest book of mastery is Steak. Here he is joined by
drinks journalist, author and presenter, Alice Lascelles, demonstrating the perfect Martini. Steak and Martini? A classy affair.
3.30 - 4.10 PM
Mumbai Meets Oman – Cyrus Todiwala & Dina Macki
Festival legend Cyrus is back again, combining Indian-Parsee cooking flair with Dina’s Omani Zanzibari expertise. The pair are charming and chatty, ending this year’s Festival on a high.