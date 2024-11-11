Our lives are constantly full of background noise, whether it be the TV, radio, or even our phones. So, I think taking the time to pause and reflect in silence is now more poignant than ever.
On November 11, the country stopped and observed a minute’s silence for Remembrance, an incredibly touching and sombre moment.
Armed forces from across Wales have a proud history of service in defence of these isles, and I want to pay tribute to the service and brave sacrifices they have made and will continue to make.
I also want to pay tribute to their families, who play an incredible role in supporting them and who have also sacrificed.
It is always incredibly moving attending remembrance events, honouring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
This year, it was an honour to lay a wreath on behalf of the Senedd at the Remembrance Event in Monmouth.
I want to also thank all of the charities who do so much every day to support our veterans.
The Royal British Legion and Help For Heroes in particular work every day to ensure that the lives of those who were lost in conflict are never forgotten, and that the struggles of our veterans are kept at the forefront of our minds.
As many of you know, the Welsh Government will be announcing its budget in December, and I hope that there will be better support for our veterans here in Wales.
Many of our former armed service men and women struggle to adjust to civilian life.
Service in conflict can come with a terrible cost, including PTSD and physical handicaps which can sadly lead to difficulties in finding jobs, keeping relationships or even finding housing.
Governments across the United Kingdom must do more to support these brave men and women in adjusting back into society, and making sure that they are not left behind or forgotten.
As I have said many times, we are really blessed to have the Armed Forces that we do, and it is truly humbling to know that these brave men and women care about our country so much as to dedicate their lives to our defence.