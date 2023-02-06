Last autumn the Leader of MCC put out a cheesy video online about how she was going to make Monmouthshire more equal and fairer for all.
However, now she sets out a budget on the back of having almost bankrupted the council since she took over last May, that will have a very negative impact on our young people.
A doubling in charges for breakfast clubs which cash strapped parents can ill afford, music lessons, cuts to school transport leaving parents to foot the bill, school budget cuts by three per cent when pupils are struggling to catch up after covid.
Even our precious libraries are under attack, with a 50 per cent cut in funding for library books and the list goes on.
On top of this, residents will see a 5.95 per cent increase in their council tax bills when everyone is trying to afford to heat their homes and put food on the table.
This minority Labour administration are on a course to make Monmouthshire insolvent if they are not stopped whilst causing severe damage to our lives and future in the process.
I ask our opposition councillors to vote down this disastrous budget before any more damage is done, especially to our children's education.
As Malala Yousafzai said: "Let us remember, one book, one pen, one teacher can change the world."
Councillor Brocklesby, your priorities are all wrong.
Jane Pratt
Monmouthshire Resident.