Make sure you are stocked up with Avon’s Skin-So-Soft to keep the midges away. This dry oil body spray used to be the best-kept secret of the SAS and Scottish fishermen but now is widely recognised as one of the most effective insect repellents, to the point of actually being listed as such on some websites. Avon claims that four bottles are sold every minute. Make sure you buy the original formula, as the others definitely aren’t as effective.