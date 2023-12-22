I’m also acutely aware of the increasing burden of red tape on our industry and the demands that it puts on us as farmers, but just a reminder that the Union is here to help our members. The latest example of this form filling comes in the form of the need for all farmers in Wales to fill an Annual Workbook as part of the Agriculture Water Pollution Regulations. If you haven’t yet done this please contact your county office and they can advise on what you need to do and what help we can offer. When it comes to the Agriculture Water Pollution regulations, I would however remind members that we welcomed the efforts made by the Welsh Government as part of the co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru to introduce a higher nitrogen limit for next year following consultation which received more than 1,500 responses. In our response we outlined how the proposals for a scheme to allow for a higher limit could serve as a significant safety net for a number of farmers in Wales in the short term who are already exceeding the 170kg limit.