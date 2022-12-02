Wye Valley NHS Trust was caring for 14 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.
There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Wye Valley NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that 13 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Wye Valley NHS Trust in the week to November 28. This was down from 18 in the previous seven days.