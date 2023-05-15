Welsh Motoring Writers made a donation of £500 to Blood Bikes Wales on Sunday, May 7, where the charity had been exhibiting at the Baskerville Custom Show & Rally, near Hay-on-Wye.
The volunteer-run BBW provides a free courier service delivering blood samples, plasma, donated human milk, documents and other items all over Wales, usually at weekends, and sometimes during the week.
The organisation is a member of the UK’s Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes, and works in partnership with six NHS Trusts in Wales.
Blood Bikes Wales had its busiest year in 2020, with more than 7,000 jobs completed, and carried out 1,000 jobs in its busiest month. Typically covering more than 200,000 miles a year, the charity helps save NHS trusts large amounts of money compared with commercial courier services, allowing those funds to be used for patient care.
Receiving the cheque on behalf of Blood Bikes Wales, Ray Rand, Powys committee representative, said: “Our service is completely free, so we appreciate every donation that helps fund it. Thank you to Welsh Motoring Writers for this donation.”
Chair of WMW, a group of professional motoring writers and journalists, Simon Harris, said: “Blood Bikes Wales provides a vital service in support of NHS hospitals and patients across the country, so we are very happy to help ensure its invaluable work continues.”